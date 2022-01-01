MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
- Launched: June 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.6%
- Dimensions: 358 x 248 x 17 mm (14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches)
Review
Performance
70
Gaming
70
Display
56
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
84
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~75.6%
|Side bezels
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|180 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8538
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8393
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|75 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1050 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1402 MHz
|FLOPS
|10.7 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|3840
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|120
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|48
GPU performance
10.7 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes