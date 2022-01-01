Home > Laptop comparison > Stealth 15M (2022): full specs and tests

MSI Stealth 15M (2022)

MSI Stealth 15M (2022)
  • Launched: June 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.6%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 248 x 17 mm (14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches)
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Stealth 15M (2022).
Performance
70
Gaming
70
Display
56
Battery Life
58
Connectivity
79
Case
84
NanoReview Score
64
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)

Case

Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm
14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches
Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6%
Side bezels 6.3 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 144 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Left
Charge power 180 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1592
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8538
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1611
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
8393

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 75 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1050 MHz
GPU boost clock 1402 MHz
FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 3840
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48
GPU performance
10.7 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

