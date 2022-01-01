MSI Stealth 15M (2022) Launched: June 2022

June 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~75.6%

~75.6% Dimensions: 358 x 248 x 17 mm (14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Stealth 15M (2022). Performance 70 Gaming 70 Display 56 Battery Life 58 Connectivity 79 Case 84 NanoReview Score 64

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Stealth 15M (2022)

Case Weight 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 248 x 17 mm

14.09 x 9.76 x 0.67 inches Area 888 cm2 (137.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~75.6% Side bezels 6.3 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 Size 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 144 Hz PPI 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte

Battery Capacity 53.8 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery No Charging port position Left Charge power 180 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1270P Base frequency 2.1 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1592 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 8538 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1611 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 8393

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 75 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 1050 MHz GPU boost clock 1402 MHz FLOPS 10.7 TFLOPS Memory size 6 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 48 GPU performance 10.7 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3200 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port Yes