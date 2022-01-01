Home > Laptop comparison > Summit E16 Flip: full specs and tests

MSI Summit E16 Flip

MSI Summit E16 Flip
  • Launched: March 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm (14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Summit E16 Flip.
Performance
69
Gaming
48
Display
56
Battery Life
69
Connectivity
79
Case
83
NanoReview Score
61
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Summit E16 Flip

Case

Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
Dimensions 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches
Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 6.7 mm
Colors Black
Transformer Yes
Opening angle 360°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 16 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
Touchscreen Yes

Battery

Capacity
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 12
Threads 16
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7211

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 40 W
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1223 MHz
FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size 4 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory speed 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2021) or MSI Summit E16 Flip
2. Lenovo Yoga 9i 14" (Gen 7) or MSI Summit E16 Flip
3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or MSI Summit E16 Flip

Comments

Promotion
EnglishРусский