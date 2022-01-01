MSI Summit E16 Flip
- Launched: March 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
- Dimensions: 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm (14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches)
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|1.9 kg (4.19 lbs)
|Dimensions
|358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches
|Area
|925 cm2 (143.4 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|6.7 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|Yes
|Opening angle
|360°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|Touchscreen
|Yes
Battery
Capacity
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|12
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7211
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|40 W
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|938 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1223 MHz
|FLOPS
|5.01 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|40
GPU performance
5.01 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes