MSI Summit E16 Flip Launched: March 2022

March 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%

~80.2% Dimensions: 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm (14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches)

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in Display: - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P GPU: - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Summit E16 Flip. Performance 69 Gaming 48 Display 56 Battery Life 69 Connectivity 79 Case 83 NanoReview Score 61

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the MSI Summit E16 Flip

Case Weight 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 358 x 258.5 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 10.18 x 0.67 inches Area 925 cm2 (143.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2% Side bezels 6.7 mm Colors Black Transformer Yes Opening angle 360° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 16 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 142 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels Touchscreen Yes

Battery Capacity 82 Wh Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 100 W

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P Intel Core i7 1280P Base frequency 1.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz Cores 12 Threads 16 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1555 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7211

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 40 W Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 938 MHz GPU boost clock 1223 MHz FLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS Memory size 4 GB Memory type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory speed 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 40 GPU performance 5.01 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos No

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No