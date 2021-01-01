Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021) Launched: January 2021

January 2021 Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%

~80.3% Dimensions: 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (15.55" x 10.24" x 0.78")

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) GPU: - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 RAM: - 16GB 32GB Storage: - 512GB (SSD) 1024GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade Pro 17 (2021). Performance 94 Gaming 100 Display 63 Battery Life 69 Connectivity 81 Case 62 NanoReview Score 76

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)

Case Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs) Width 395 mm (15.55 inches) Height 260 mm (10.24 inches) Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches) Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3% Side bezels 6 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1080 (165Hz) 1920 x 1080 (360 Hz) 3840 x 2160 (OLED) Size 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 165 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% Response time 3 ms Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 70.5 Wh Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 USB-A 3x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) Yes SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 10875H Base frequency 2.3 GHz Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz Cores 8 Threads 16 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Fabrication process 14 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1250 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 6680 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 502 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 3569

Graphics Card GPU name NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Type Dedicated Fabrication process 8 nm GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 192 bit Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz) Shading units 3840 DirectX support 12 Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 2933 MHz Type DDR4 Upgradable Yes Total slots 2 Max. ram size 64 GB