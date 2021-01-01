Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Pro 17 (2021): full specs and tests

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)

Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.3%
  • Dimensions: 395 x 260 x 19.9 mm (15.55" x 10.24" x 0.78")
Display:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade Pro 17 (2021).
Performance
94
Gaming
100
Display
63
Battery Life
69
Connectivity
81
Case
62
NanoReview Score
76

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade Pro 17 (2021)

Case

Weight 2.75 kg (6.06 lbs)
Width 395 mm (15.55 inches)
Height 260 mm (10.24 inches)
Thickness 19.9 mm (0.78 inches)
Area 1027 cm2 (159.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.3%
Side bezels 6 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Response time 3 ms
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 5.1 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Fabrication process 14 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1250
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
6680
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
502
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3569

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 816-1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1283-1703 MHz
FLOPS 10.94 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory clock 1750 MHz (Effective - 12000-14000 MHz)
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
Max. resolution 3840x2160 - 60 Hz

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 2933 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Comments

