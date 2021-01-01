Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
- Launched: October 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.2%
- Dimensions: 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm (11.99" x 8.27" x 0.6")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
85
Gaming
62
Display
44
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
68
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
Case
|Weight
|1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
|Width
|304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
|Height
|210 mm (8.27 inches)
|Thickness
|15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
|Area
|640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.2%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|43 dB
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1210:1
Max. brightness
400 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|11.55 V
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
Sound
|Speakers
|4.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|84.3 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.0
|HDMI
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.2-2.8 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4875
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|1035 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|2.458 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|128 bit
|Memory clock
|1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
|Shading units
|1024
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes