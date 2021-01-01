Home > Laptop comparison > Blade Stealth 13 (2020): full specs and tests

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)

Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)
  • Launched: October 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.2%
  • Dimensions: 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm (11.99" x 8.27" x 0.6")
Display:
CPU:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade Stealth 13 (2020).
Performance
85
Gaming
62
Display
44
Battery Life
64
Connectivity
79
Case
94
NanoReview Score
68

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)

Case

Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs)
Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches)
Height 210 mm (8.27 inches)
Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches)
Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 43 dB

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1210:1
Max. brightness
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage 11.55 V
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left

Sound

Speakers 4.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 84.3 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.0
HDMI No
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1475
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4875
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
498
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2530

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 12 nm
GPU base clock 1035 MHz
GPU boost clock 1200 MHz
FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS
Memoty type GDDR6
Memory bus 128 bit
Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz)
Shading units 1024
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Comments

