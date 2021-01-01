Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) Launched: October 2020

October 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.2%

~76.2% Dimensions: 304.6 x 210 x 15.3 mm (11.99" x 8.27" x 0.6")

Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in

Display: - 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz, Touch) CPU: - Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Blade Stealth 13 (2020). Performance 85 Gaming 62 Display 44 Battery Life 64 Connectivity 79 Case 94 NanoReview Score 68

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020)

Case Weight 1.42 kg (3.13 lbs) Width 304.6 mm (11.99 inches) Height 210 mm (8.27 inches) Thickness 15.3 mm (0.6 inches) Area 640 cm2 (99.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~76.2% Side bezels 5.1 mm Colors Black Transformer No Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2 Noise level 43 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (120 Hz) 1920 x 1080 (60 Hz, OLED) 3840 x 2160 (60 Hz, Touch) Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 166 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1210:1 Max. brightness 400 nits

Battery Capacity 53.1 Wh Voltage 11.55 V Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left

Sound Speakers 4.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 84.3 dB Microphones 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 USB-A 1x USB 3.0 HDMI No DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1065G7 Base frequency 1.2-2.8 GHz Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 12 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1475 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4875 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 498 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2530

Graphics Card GPU name GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q Type Dedicated Fabrication process 12 nm GPU base clock 1035 MHz GPU boost clock 1200 MHz FLOPS 2.458 TFLOPS Memoty type GDDR6 Memory bus 128 bit Memory clock 1250 MHz (Effective - 10000 MHz) Shading units 1024 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 16GB Channels 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2