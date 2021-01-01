Razer Book 13 (2020) Launched: November 2020

November 2020 Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.9%

~88.9% Dimensions: 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm (11.61" x 7.81" x 0.59")

Display: - 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU: - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 GPU: - RAM: - 8GB 16GB Storage: - 256GB (SSD) 512GB (SSD)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Book 13 (2020). Performance 74 Gaming 43 Display 48 Battery Life 65 Connectivity 79 Case 95 NanoReview Score 60

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Book 13 (2020)

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Width 295 mm (11.61 inches) Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches) Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches) Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9% Side bezels 3.2 mm Colors Silver Transformer No Opening angle 140° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber Yes Number of fans 2 Noise level 44.8 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 13.4 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 169 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% Adobe RGB profile 65.9% DCI-P3 color gamut 80% Response time 47 ms Max. brightness 500 nits

Battery Capacity 55 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left, Right

Sound Speakers 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Loudness 78.7 dB Microphones 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 Bluetooth v5.1 Fingerprint No Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 Ports USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1 USB-A 1x USB 3.2 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader Yes Proprietary charging port No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Numpad No Backlight Yes Touchpad Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm Surface Glass Windows Precision Yes

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz Cores 4 Threads 8 L3 Cache 8 MB Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Fabrication process 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1291 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3630 Cinebench R20 (Single-Core) 510 Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core) 2000

Graphics Card GPU name Type Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memoty type System Shared Shading units 640 DirectX support 12

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X Upgradable No Total slots 2