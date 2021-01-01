Razer Book 13 (2020)
- Launched: November 2020
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.9%
- Dimensions: 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm (11.61" x 7.81" x 0.59")
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Review
Performance
74
Gaming
43
Display
48
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Case
95
NanoReview Score
60
Tests and SpecificationsDetailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Book 13 (2020)
Case
|Weight
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Width
|295 mm (11.61 inches)
|Height
|198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
|Thickness
|15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
|Area
|586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|3.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|140°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|44.8 dB
Display
|Size
|13.4 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1759:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|65.9%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|80%
|Response time
|47 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Loudness
|78.7 dB
|Microphones
|4
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.1
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|11.1 x 7.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000
Graphics Card
GPU name
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memoty type
|System Shared
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|No