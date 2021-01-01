Home > Laptop comparison > Book 13 (2020): full specs and tests

Razer Book 13 (2020)

Razer Book 13 (2020)
  • Launched: November 2020
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~88.9%
  • Dimensions: 295 x 198.5 x 15.1 mm (11.61" x 7.81" x 0.59")
Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Book 13 (2020).
Performance
74
Gaming
43
Display
48
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
79
Case
95
NanoReview Score
60

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Razer Book 13 (2020)

Case

Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Width 295 mm (11.61 inches)
Height 198.5 mm (7.81 inches)
Thickness 15.1 mm (0.59 inches)
Area 586 cm2 (90.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~88.9%
Side bezels 3.2 mm
Colors Silver
Transformer No
Opening angle 140°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber Yes
Number of fans 2
Noise level 44.8 dB

Display

Size 13.4 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1759:1
sRGB color space 100%
Adobe RGB profile 65.9%
DCI-P3 color gamut 80%
Response time 47 ms
Max. brightness
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left, Right

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes
Loudness 78.7 dB
Microphones 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.1
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 11.1 x 7.0 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1291
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3630
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
510
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2000

Graphics Card

GPU name
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memoty type System Shared
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe No

