Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
- Launched: April 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
- Dimensions: 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm (11.98" x 7.87" x 0.44")
Review
Performance
71
Gaming
39
Display
52
Battery Life
71
Connectivity
79
Case
41
NanoReview Score
56
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|868 kg (1913.94 lbs)
|Width
|304.4 mm (11.98 inches)
|Height
|199.8 mm (7.87 inches)
|Thickness
|11.2 mm (0.44 inches)
|Area
|608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~80.2%
|Side bezels
|5 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Blue
|Transformer
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|1
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|166 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
370 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|Threads
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3854
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
485
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1746
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memoty type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|Total slots
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes