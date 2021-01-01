Home > Laptop comparison > Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021): full specs and tests

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)
  • Launched: April 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~80.2%
  • Dimensions: 304.4 x 199.8 x 11.2 mm (11.98" x 7.87" x 0.44")
CPU:

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 13 (2021)

Case

Weight 868 kg (1913.94 lbs)
Width 304.4 mm (11.98 inches)
Height 199.8 mm (7.87 inches)
Thickness 11.2 mm (0.44 inches)
Area 608 cm2 (94.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~80.2%
Side bezels 5 mm
Colors Silver, Blue
Transformer No
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 1

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
370 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Ion
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz
Cores 4
Threads 8
L3 Cache 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1169
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3854
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
485
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
1746

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memoty type LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X
Upgradable No
Total slots 2

Storage

Storage size
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable No
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5.1
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

