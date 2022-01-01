Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")
- Launched: August 2022
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
- Dimensions: 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm (11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches)
Case
|Weight
|1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
|Dimensions
|297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|627 cm2 (97.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.8%
|Side bezels
|5.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|180°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
Display
|Size
|13.3 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|PPI
|170 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
Max. brightness
300 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|1:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|360 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|6
|Threads
|12
|L3 Cache
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|AMD Radeon 660M
|Fabrication process
|6 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7162
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9225
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|1500 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1900 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC3287
|Speakers
|2.0
|Power
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Microphones
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Size
|10.5 x 6.3 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes