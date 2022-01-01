Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13") Launched: August 2022

August 2022 Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%

~81.8% Dimensions: 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm (11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches)

Review Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13"). Performance 63 Gaming 37 Display 41 Battery Life 63 Connectivity 79 Case 98 NanoReview Score 54

Tests and Specifications Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")

11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8% Side bezels 5.3 mm Colors Gray Transformer No Opening angle 180° Cooling solution Cooling system Active Vapor chamber No Number of fans 2

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 Size 13.3 inches Type IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz PPI 170 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No Coating Matte Display tests Contrast 1000:1 sRGB color space 100% Max. brightness 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh Full charging time 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Fast charging Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Charging port position Left Charge power 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm

CPU CPU name AMD Ryzen 5 6600U AMD Ryzen 7 6800U​ Base frequency 2.9 GHz Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz Cores 6 Threads 12 L3 Cache 16 MB Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M Fabrication process 6 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1418 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 7162 Cinebench R23 (Single-Core) 1421 Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core) 9225

Graphics Card GPU name Radeon 660M TGP 15 W Type Integrated Fabrication process 7 nm GPU base clock 1500 MHz GPU boost clock 1900 MHz FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 Memory speed 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16 GPU performance 1.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB Clock 5200 MHz Type LPDDR5 Upgradable No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Total slots 1 NVMe Yes

Sound Audio chip Realtek ALC3287 Speakers 2.0 Power 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Microphones 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E Bluetooth v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Optical drive No Webcam Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No VGA No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No SD card reader No Proprietary charging port No