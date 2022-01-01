Home > Laptop comparison > ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13"): full specs and tests

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")

Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13
  • Launched: August 2022
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~81.8%
  • Dimensions: 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm (11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches)
Display:
CPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13").
Performance
63
Gaming
37
Display
41
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
79
Case
98
NanoReview Score
54
Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the Lenovo ThinkBook 13s Gen 4 AMD (13")

Case

Weight 1.23 kg (2.71 lbs)
Dimensions 297 x 211 x 14.9 mm
11.69 x 8.31 x 0.59 inches
Area 627 cm2 (97.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.8%
Side bezels 5.3 mm
Colors Gray
Transformer No
Opening angle 180°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 13.3 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz
PPI 170 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1000:1
sRGB color space 100%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes
Charging port position Left
Charge power 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 360 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.9 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.5 GHz
Cores 6
Threads 12
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU AMD Radeon 660M
Fabrication process 6 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1418
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7162
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1421
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9225

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W
Type Integrated
Fabrication process 7 nm
GPU base clock 1500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1900 MHz
FLOPS 1.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 16
GPU performance
1.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB
Clock 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR5
Upgradable No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 1
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC3287
Speakers 2.0
Power 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes
Microphones 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E
Bluetooth v5.2
Fingerprint Yes
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No
SD card reader No
Proprietary charging port No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island
Numpad No
Backlight Yes
Touchpad
Size 10.5 x 6.3 cm
Surface Glass
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

