Home > Laptop comparison > Neo 15 (E21): full specs and tests

XMG Neo 15 (E21)

XMG Neo 15 (E21)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.8%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm (14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches)
Select the laptop configuration that you are interested in
Display:
CPU:
GPU:
RAM:

Review

Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Neo 15 (E21).
Performance
95
Gaming
92
Display
51
Battery Life
65
Connectivity
67
Case
62
NanoReview Score
70

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the XMG Neo 15 (E21)

Case

Weight 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches
Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 240 Hz
PPI 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 90%
Max. brightness
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 16 MB
Integrated GPU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1485
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
7645
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1499
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12757

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 125-140 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1310 MHz
GPU boost clock 1725 MHz
FLOPS 17.5 TFLOPS
Memory size 8 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 256 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 5120
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
17.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 2 mm
Touchpad
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

Comparison with competitors

1. ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 GA503 or XMG Neo 15 (E21)
2. Dell Alienware m15 R5 (Ryzen Edition) or XMG Neo 15 (E21)
3. Gigabyte A5 (AMD 5000 Series) or XMG Neo 15 (E21)
4. MSI Delta 15 Advantage Edition or XMG Neo 15 (E21)
5. Eluktronics Prometheus XVI (2021) or XMG Neo 15 (E21)
6. Eluktronics MECH 15 G3 or XMG Neo 15 (E21)
7. XMG Neo 15 (M21) or XMG Neo 15 (E21)

Comments

EnglishРусский