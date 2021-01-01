Home > Laptop comparison > Neo 15 (M21): full specs and tests

XMG Neo 15 (M21)
  • Launched: January 2021
  • Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.8%
  • Dimensions: 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm (14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches)
Evaluation of the main characteristics with the configuration selected for the Neo 15 (M21).
Performance
96
Gaming
83
Display
63
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
76
Case
60
NanoReview Score
73

Tests and Specifications

Detailed tests and technical specifications of the XMG Neo 15 (M21)

Case

Weight 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
Dimensions 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches
Area 874 cm2 (135.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~76.8%
Side bezels 7.2 mm
Colors Black
Transformer No
Opening angle 135°
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active
Vapor chamber No
Number of fans 2
Noise level 55 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD
Refresh rate 165 Hz
PPI 188 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9
Resolution 2560 x 1440 pixels
HDR support No
Touchscreen No
Coating Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1
sRGB color space 98.5%
Adobe RGB profile 69.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut 68.5%
Response time 14 ms
Max. brightness
350 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Fast charging Yes
USB Power Delivery No
Charging port position Bottom
Charge power 230 W
Weigh of AC adapter 890 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.6 GHz
Cores 8
Threads 16
L3 Cache 24 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8599
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12642

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 115 W
Nvidia Optimus MUX
Type Dedicated
Fabrication process 8 nm
GPU base clock 1387 MHz
GPU boost clock 1702 MHz
FLOPS 13.1 TFLOPS
Memory size 6 GB
Memory type GDDR6
Memory bus 192 bit
Memory speed 14 Gbps
Shading units 3840
DirectX support 12
GPU performance
13.1 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz
Type DDR4
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
Max. ram size 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes
Total slots 2
NVMe Yes

Sound

Audio chip Realtek ALC1220
Speakers 2.0
Dolby Atmos No
Loudness 79 dB
Microphones 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6
Bluetooth v5
Fingerprint No
Optical drive No
Webcam Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No
VGA No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) Yes
SD card reader Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Mechanical
Numpad Yes
Backlight Yes
Key travel 2 mm
Touchpad
Size 11.6 x 7.4 cm
Surface Plastic
Windows Precision Yes

