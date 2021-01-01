XMG Neo 15 (M21)
- Launched: January 2021
- Screen-to-body ratio: ~76.8%
- Dimensions: 359.8 x 243 x 26 mm (14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches)
Review
Performance
96
Gaming
83
Display
63
Battery Life
63
Connectivity
76
Case
60
NanoReview Score
73
Tests and Specifications
Case
|Weight
|2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)
|Dimensions
|359.8 x 243 x 26 mm
14.17 x 9.57 x 1.02 inches
|Area
|874 cm2 (135.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~76.8%
|Side bezels
|7.2 mm
|Colors
|Black
|Transformer
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|Cooling system
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|Noise level
|55 dB
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|165 Hz
|PPI
|188 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|Resolution
|2560 x 1440 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Contrast
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|98.5%
|Adobe RGB profile
|69.2%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|68.5%
|Response time
|14 ms
Max. brightness
350 nits
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|No
|Charging port position
|Bottom
|Charge power
|230 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|890 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.6 GHz
|Cores
|8
|Threads
|16
|L3 Cache
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8599
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1574
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
12642
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|115 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|MUX
|Type
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|1387 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1702 MHz
|FLOPS
|13.1 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|192 bit
|Memory speed
|14 Gbps
|Shading units
|3840
|DirectX support
|12
GPU performance
13.1 TFLOPS
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|Max. ram size
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Total slots
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|Realtek ALC1220
|Speakers
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Loudness
|79 dB
|Microphones
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5
|Fingerprint
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|3x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|VGA
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|Yes
|SD card reader
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Mechanical
|Numpad
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Key travel
|2 mm
|Size
|11.6 x 7.4 cm
|Surface
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes