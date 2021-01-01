Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (with Apple A14 Bionic) that was released on October 13, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- Comes with 1460 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 2227 mAh
- Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Shows 38% longer battery life (95 vs 69 hours)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (807 against 619 nits)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Better grip in hands – the body is 13.9 mm narrower
- Weighs 91 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Ceramic Shield
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|87.4%
|85.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3100 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|8 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|RAM size
|6 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1577
iPhone 12 mini +1%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4228
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
637585
588925
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|16 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3687 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:32 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 12 Pro Max +17%
14:13 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 12 Pro Max +25%
15:17 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 12 Pro Max +67%
20:45 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|Yes
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4290 x 2800
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|23 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|October 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|November 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 1375 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max. It has a better performance, battery life, and camera.
