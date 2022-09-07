Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs iPhone 12 mini

VS
Apple iPhone 14 Plus
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Apple iPhone 14 Plus (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on September 7, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Comes with 2098 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 2227 mAh
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (41:09 vs 24:46 hours)
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (800 against 622 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (792K versus 693K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1709 and 1584 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 13.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 68 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 14 Plus
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.7 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1284 x 2778 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 458 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Ceramic Shield -
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.7% -
PWM 59 Hz -
Response time 5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 14 Plus +29%
800 nits
iPhone 12 mini
622 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 203 gramm (7.16 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 14 Plus +3%
87.4%
iPhone 12 mini
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 14 Plus and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3230 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 14 Plus +14%
792421
iPhone 12 mini
693772
CPU 197630 190074
GPU 331488 284641
Memory 134708 94157
UX 134652 126265
Total score 792421 693772
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 69%
Graphics test - 46 FPS
Graphics score - 7687
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
OS size 16 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4325 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:47 hr 09:23 hr
Watching video 17:29 hr 09:46 hr
Gaming 06:12 hr 04:56 hr
Standby 146 hr 78 hr
General battery life
iPhone 14 Plus +66%
41:09 hr
iPhone 12 mini
24:46 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX503 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.9 f/2.2
Focal length 23 mm 23 mm
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2020
Release date October 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
