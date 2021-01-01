Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 11

Эпл Айфон 7 Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон 11
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 7 Plus (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 188K)
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (94 vs 75 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Thinner bezels – 11.3% more screen real estate
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 7 Plus
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 5.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 67.7% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 26.5 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1591:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone 7 Plus +6%
669 nits
iPhone 11
632 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 7 Plus
67.7%
iPhone 11 +17%
79%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2340 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7600 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 7 Plus
719
iPhone 11 +84%
1325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 7 Plus
1284
iPhone 11 +168%
3447
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 7 Plus
188594
iPhone 11 +168%
505469

Software

Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2900 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 4:01 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 7 Plus
13:31 hr
iPhone 11 +15%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 7 Plus
7:54 hr
iPhone 11 +144%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 7 Plus +3%
18:03 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone 7 Plus
90
iPhone 11 +43%
129
Video quality
iPhone 7 Plus
84
iPhone 11 +30%
109
Generic camera score
iPhone 7 Plus
88
iPhone 11 +35%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 7 Plus
81.4 dB
iPhone 11 +2%
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 September 2019
Release date September 2016 September 2019
Launch price ~ 850 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 12 vs iPhone 7 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 7 Plus
3. Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 7 Plus
4. Apple iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 7 Plus
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
7. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 11
8. Apple iPhone XS vs iPhone 11
9. Apple iPhone 11 Pro vs iPhone 11
10. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 11

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish