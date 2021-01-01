Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 7 Plus (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Comes with 673 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 2227 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Shows 9% longer battery life (75 vs 69 hours)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (669 against 618 nits)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (579K versus 188K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 17.4% more screen real estate
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 4-years and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|-
|Screen-to-body ratio
|67.7%
|85.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|26.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1591:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2340 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7600
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
719
iPhone 12 mini +121%
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1284
iPhone 12 mini +220%
4111
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
188594
iPhone 12 mini +207%
579642
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2900 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|4:01 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 7 Plus +10%
13:31 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
7:54 hr
iPhone 12 mini +61%
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 7 Plus +48%
18:03 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 mini from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 12 mini +47%
132
Video quality
iPhone 12 mini +33%
112
Generic camera score
iPhone 12 mini +39%
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2016
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 850 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.24 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.
