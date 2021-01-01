Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 13 mini – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 13 mini

Эпл Айфон 7 Плюс
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 мини
Apple iPhone 7 Plus
Apple iPhone 13 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 7 Plus (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 13 mini, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 475 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 2425 mAh
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 mini
  • Thinner bezels – 17.4% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (801 against 686 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 7 Plus
vs
iPhone 13 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 67.7% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 26.5 ms -
Contrast 1591:1 -
Max. Brightness
iPhone 7 Plus
686 nits
iPhone 13 mini +17%
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 7 Plus
67.7%
iPhone 13 mini +26%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Apple iPhone 13 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2340 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 16 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7600 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 15
OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2900 mAh 2425 mAh
Charge power 5 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 4:01 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 September 2021
Release date September 2016 September 2021
Launch price ~ 850 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 mini is definitely a better buy.

