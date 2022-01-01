Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 7 Plus (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 73 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 310K)
  • Delivers 161% higher peak brightness (1775 against 680 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (36:11 vs 24:35 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 23W fast charging
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 7 Plus
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 67.7% 87%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 26.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1591:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 7 Plus
680 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +161%
1775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 7 Plus
67.7%
iPhone 14 Pro +29%
87%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 7 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2340 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 16 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7600 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 7 Plus
727
iPhone 14 Pro +156%
1858
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 7 Plus
1296
iPhone 14 Pro +311%
5332
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 7 Plus
310302
iPhone 14 Pro +219%
989988
CPU 94245 244651
GPU 95401 425909
Memory 48493 181638
UX 72324 146169
Total score 310302 989988
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 7 Plus
2645
iPhone 14 Pro +273%
9862
Stability 67% 79%
Graphics test 15 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 2645 9862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2900 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 5 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 4:01 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:41 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 07:34 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 04:42 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 97 hr 120 hr
General battery life
iPhone 7 Plus
24:35 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +47%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 7 Plus
81.4 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +10%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 September 2022
Release date September 2016 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.24 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

