Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 7 Plus (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 73 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 310K)
- Delivers 161% higher peak brightness (1775 against 680 nits)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 19.3% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Shows 47% longer battery life (36:11 vs 24:35 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Supports 23W fast charging
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|67.7%
|87%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|26.5 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1591:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2340 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7600
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|32, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
727
iPhone 14 Pro +156%
1858
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1296
iPhone 14 Pro +311%
5332
|CPU
|94245
|244651
|GPU
|95401
|425909
|Memory
|48493
|181638
|UX
|72324
|146169
|Total score
|310302
|989988
|Stability
|67%
|79%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|2645
|9862
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2900 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|4:01 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|08:41 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|07:34 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|04:42 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|97 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 14 Pro +59%
143
Video quality
iPhone 14 Pro +77%
149
Generic camera score
iPhone 14 Pro +66%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2016
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.24 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
