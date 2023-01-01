Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 7 (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 50 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 298K)
- Comes with 1086 mAh larger battery capacity: 3046 vs 1960 mAh
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 16.5% more screen real estate
- Shows 39% longer battery life (30:23 vs 21:51 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.6%
|82.1%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|290 Hz
|Response time
|35.5 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|1635:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|138 g (4.87 oz)
|188 g (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2340 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7600
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
725
iPhone 11 Pro +82%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1291
iPhone 11 Pro +144%
3155
|CPU
|90659
|168355
|GPU
|93040
|258575
|Memory
|51112
|84144
|UX
|66265
|120243
|Total score
|298308
|627120
|Max surface temperature
|42.5 °C
|44.2 °C
|Stability
|62%
|74%
|Graphics test
|15 FPS
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|2584
|7459
Memory
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|1960 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|1:42 hr
|Web browsing
|07:29 hr
|10:19 hr
|Watching video
|08:03 hr
|12:57 hr
|Gaming
|03:08 hr
|05:57 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|102 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2016
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|1.38 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
