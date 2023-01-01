Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 11 Pro VS Apple iPhone 7 Apple iPhone 11 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 7 (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Weighs 50 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 298K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 298K) Comes with 1086 mAh larger battery capacity: 3046 vs 1960 mAh

Comes with 1086 mAh larger battery capacity: 3046 vs 1960 mAh Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size Thinner bezels – 16.5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 16.5% more screen real estate Shows 39% longer battery life (30:23 vs 21:51 hours)

Shows 39% longer battery life (30:23 vs 21:51 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)

40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5) Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Supports 18W fast charging

Supports 18W fast charging Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Apple iPhone 7 Price Apple iPhone 11 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 4.7 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9 PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 65.6% 82.1% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.4% PWM Not detected 290 Hz Response time 35.5 ms 7.4 ms Contrast 1635:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iPhone 7 652 nits iPhone 11 Pro +21% 789 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 138.3 mm (5.44 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 67.1 mm (2.64 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.1 mm (0.28 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 138 g (4.87 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio iPhone 7 65.6% iPhone 11 Pro +25% 82.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 1960 mAh 3046 mAh Charge power 5 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging No Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:29 hr 10:19 hr Watching video 08:03 hr 12:57 hr Gaming 03:08 hr 05:57 hr Standby 84 hr 102 hr General battery life iPhone 7 21:51 hr iPhone 11 Pro +39% 30:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash Quad LED - Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 32 mm - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality iPhone 7 85 iPhone 11 Pro n/a Video quality iPhone 7 85 iPhone 11 Pro n/a Generic camera score iPhone 7 85 iPhone 11 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 4.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type No No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness iPhone 7 83 dB iPhone 11 Pro +2% 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2016 September 2019 Release date September 2016 September 2019 SAR (head) 1.38 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.