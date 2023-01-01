Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 7 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 7 (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.7 mm narrower
  • Weighs 88 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Comes with 2009 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 1960 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 298K)
  • Shows 68% longer battery life (36:48 vs 21:51 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 18.1% more screen real estate
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 7
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.6% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 35.5 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast 1635:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 7
652 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +21%
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.3 mm (5.44 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 67.1 mm (2.64 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.1 mm (0.28 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 138 g (4.87 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 7
65.6%
iPhone 11 Pro Max +28%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 7 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2340 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 16 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7600 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 7
725
iPhone 11 Pro Max +81%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 7
1291
iPhone 11 Pro Max +164%
3413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 7
298308
iPhone 11 Pro Max +112%
633497
CPU 90659 152251
GPU 93040 259958
Memory 51112 105767
UX 66265 117748
Total score 298308 633497
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 7
2584
iPhone 11 Pro Max +189%
7460
Max surface temperature 42.5 °C 44.9 °C
Stability 62% 79%
Graphics test 15 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 2584 7460
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1960 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:29 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 08:03 hr 16:42 hr
Gaming 03:08 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 84 hr 124 hr
General battery life
iPhone 7
21:51 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +68%
36:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
iPhone 7
83 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +3%
85.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 September 2019
Release date September 2016 September 2019
SAR (head) 1.38 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

