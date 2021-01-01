Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 7 (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 49 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11 mm narrower
- Weighs 88 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
- 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 182K)
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- Comes with 1727 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 1960 mAh
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 21.8% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 56% longer battery life (95 vs 61 hours)
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (821 against 646 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|238 Hz
|Response time
|35.5 ms
|8 ms
|Contrast
|1635:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2340 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7600
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
715
iPhone 12 Pro Max +122%
1587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1280
iPhone 12 Pro Max +228%
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
182699
iPhone 12 Pro Max +244%
628320
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|1960 mAh
|3687 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:48 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +23%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:15 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +66%
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
11:25 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +82%
20:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 12 Pro Max +62%
138
Video quality
iPhone 12 Pro Max +33%
113
Generic camera score
iPhone 12 Pro Max +53%
130
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2016
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.38 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
