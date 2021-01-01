Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 7 (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11 mm narrower
- Weighs 102 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Comes with 2413 mAh larger battery capacity: 4373 vs 1960 mAh
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 21.8% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 662 nits)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
41
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
53
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
55
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.6%
|87.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|35.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1635:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2340 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|4 (2 + 2)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|16 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GT7600
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|32, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1315
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
184517
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 15
|OS size
|12.5 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|1960 mAh
|4373 mAh
|Charge power
|5 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:35 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2016
|September 2021
|Release date
|September 2016
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.38 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.34 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
