Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 14 Pro

Эпл Айфон 7
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про
Apple iPhone 7
Apple iPhone 14 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 7 (with Apple A10 Fusion) that was released on September 7, 2016, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 73 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 68 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (989K versus 299K)
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Delivers 172% higher peak brightness (1775 against 652 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 21.4% more screen real estate
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1240 mAh larger battery capacity: 3200 vs 1960 mAh
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (36:11 vs 21:51 hours)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Supports 23W fast charging

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 7
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 65.6% 87%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 35.5 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1635:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 7
652 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +172%
1775 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.3 mm (5.44 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 67.1 mm (2.64 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.1 mm (0.28 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 138 gramm (4.87 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 7
65.6%
iPhone 14 Pro +33%
87%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 7 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A10 Fusion Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2340 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 4 (2 + 2) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 16 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GT7600 Apple GPU
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~115 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 32, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 7
720
iPhone 14 Pro +158%
1858
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 7
1288
iPhone 14 Pro +314%
5332
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 7
299014
iPhone 14 Pro +231%
989988
CPU 94978 244651
GPU 92122 425909
Memory 41888 181638
UX 72094 146169
Total score 299014 989988
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 7
2581
iPhone 14 Pro +282%
9862
Stability 62% 79%
Graphics test 15 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 2581 9862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
OS size 12.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1960 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 5 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:35 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 07:29 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 08:03 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 03:08 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 84 hr 120 hr
General battery life
iPhone 7
21:51 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +66%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone 7
85
iPhone 14 Pro +68%
143
Video quality
iPhone 7
85
iPhone 14 Pro +75%
149
Generic camera score
iPhone 7
85
iPhone 14 Pro +72%
146

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 7
83 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +8%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2016 September 2022
Release date September 2016 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.38 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
8 (100%)
Total votes: 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
