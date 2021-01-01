Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 11
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Fingerprint scanner
- 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (513K versus 258K)
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 16% longer battery life (94 vs 81 hours)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 11.6% more screen real estate
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Comes with 419 mAh larger battery capacity: 3110 vs 2691 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
90
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
75
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|67.4%
|79%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.8%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32 ms
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|1471:1
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
iPhone 11 +40%
1310
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2469
iPhone 11 +39%
3442
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
258944
iPhone 11 +98%
513644
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2691 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:32 hr
iPhone 11 +24%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:55 hr
iPhone 11 +27%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
17:10 hr
iPhone 11 +2%
17:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 11 +37%
129
Video quality
iPhone 11 +22%
109
Generic camera score
iPhone 11 +24%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.94 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.
