Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs 12 mini

Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (81 vs 69 hours)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Comes with 464 mAh larger battery capacity: 2691 vs 2227 mAh
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 258K)
  • Thinner bezels – 17.7% more screen real estate
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 19% higher pixel density (476 vs 401 PPI)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8 Plus
vs
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen to body ratio 67.4% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32 ms -
Contrast 1471:1 -
Max. Brightness
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
iPhone 12 mini +1%
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%
iPhone 12 mini +26%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2100 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 8 Plus
2469
iPhone 12 mini +67%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 8 Plus
258944
iPhone 12 mini +127%
588925

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2691 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 8 Plus +2%
12:32 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 8 Plus +20%
14:55 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 8 Plus +40%
17:10 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 October 2020
Release date September 2017 November 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A50 and iPhone 8 Plus
2. Galaxy A51 and iPhone 8 Plus
3. Honor 20 Pro and iPhone 8 Plus
4. Mi Note 10 Pro and iPhone 8 Plus
5. Galaxy S20 and iPhone 8 Plus
6. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini
7. iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
8. iPhone X and iPhone 12 mini
9. iPhone 8 and iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish