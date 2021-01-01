Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs 12 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 258K)
- Thinner bezels – 18.6% more screen real estate
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 29% higher maximum brightness (786 against 611 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|5.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen to body ratio
|67.4%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|277 Hz
|Response time
|32 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|1471:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
iPhone 12 Pro +72%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2469
iPhone 12 Pro +64%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
258944
iPhone 12 Pro +129%
592964
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|6 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2691 mAh
|2815 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (59% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|1:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 8 Plus +1%
12:32 hr
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 8 Plus +3%
14:55 hr
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
17:10 hr
iPhone 12 Pro +5%
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 12 Pro +44%
135
Video quality
iPhone 12 Pro +26%
112
Generic camera score
iPhone 12 Pro +33%
128
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|October 2020
|Release date
|September 2017
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.94 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
7 (35%)
13 (65%)
Total votes: 20