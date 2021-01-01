Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs 12 Pro Max

Эпл Айфон 8 Плюс
Apple iPhone 8 Plus
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 38 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (637K versus 258K)
  • Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 996 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 2691 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (95 vs 81 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (807 against 611 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 3-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8 Plus
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 67.4% 87.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM Not detected 238 Hz
Response time 32 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1471:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone 8 Plus
611 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +32%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%
iPhone 12 Pro Max +30%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2100 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 8 Plus
258944
iPhone 12 Pro Max +146%
637585

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 6 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2691 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 8 Plus
12:32 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +15%
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 8 Plus
14:55 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +4%
15:17 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 8 Plus
17:10 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +20%
20:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 8 Plus
79.4 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max +1%
80.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 October 2020
Release date September 2017 November 2020
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (43.8%)
9 (56.3%)
Total votes: 16

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 11
3. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone XR
4. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
5. Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
6. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple iPhone 11 Pro
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
10. Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max and Apple iPhone XS Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish