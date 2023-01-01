Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus

Apple iPhone 8 Plus
Apple iPhone 14 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
  • Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1634 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 2691 mAh
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 397K)
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (41:09 vs 27:25 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (799 against 615 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 5-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8 Plus
vs
iPhone 14 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 67.4% 87.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.7%
PWM Not detected 59 Hz
Response time 32 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1471:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 8 Plus
615 nits
iPhone 14 Plus +30%
799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%
iPhone 14 Plus +30%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2390 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 8 Plus
2489
iPhone 14 Plus +82%
4537
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 8 Plus
397243
iPhone 14 Plus +100%
794381
CPU 124988 197630
GPU 147976 331488
Memory 61076 134708
UX 66430 134652
Total score 397243 794381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 8 Plus
3419
iPhone 14 Plus +178%
9492
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C 44 °C
Stability 71% 75%
Graphics test 20 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 3419 9492
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 6 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2691 mAh 4325 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr 13:47 hr
Watching video 11:09 hr 17:29 hr
Gaming 04:25 hr 06:12 hr
Standby 102 hr 146 hr
General battery life
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr
iPhone 14 Plus +50%
41:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB
iPhone 14 Plus
79.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2022
Release date September 2017 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (25%)
6 (75%)
Total votes: 8

