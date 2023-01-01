Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 14 Plus VS Apple iPhone 8 Plus Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Fingerprint scanner Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate Comes with 1634 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 2691 mAh

Comes with 1634 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 2691 mAh 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 397K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 397K) Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size Shows 50% longer battery life (41:09 vs 27:25 hours)

Shows 50% longer battery life (41:09 vs 27:25 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (799 against 615 nits)

Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (799 against 615 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The phone is 5-years and 1-month newer

The phone is 5-years and 1-month newer More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Apple iPhone 8 Plus Price Apple iPhone 14 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 5.5 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9 PPI 401 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 67.4% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.7% PWM Not detected 59 Hz Response time 32 ms 5 ms Contrast 1471:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iPhone 8 Plus 615 nits iPhone 14 Plus +30% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio iPhone 8 Plus 67.4% iPhone 14 Plus +30% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 3 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 6 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 2691 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:25 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:56 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 11:09 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 04:25 hr 06:12 hr Standby 102 hr 146 hr General battery life iPhone 8 Plus 27:25 hr iPhone 14 Plus +50% 41:09 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type No - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 16 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness iPhone 8 Plus 80.1 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2017 September 2022 Release date September 2017 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.