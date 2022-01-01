Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 38 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Delivers 183% higher peak brightness (1762 against 622 nits)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (967K versus 403K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 20.9% more screen real estate
  • Comes with 1632 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 2691 mAh
  • Shows 68% longer battery life (45:56 vs 27:25 hours)
  • Has a 1.2 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 5-years and 1-month newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8 Plus
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 5.5 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 1920 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 401 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 67.4% 88.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 240 Hz
Response time 32 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1471:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 8 Plus
622 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +183%
1762 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 158.4 mm (6.24 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.5 mm (0.3 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 202 gramm (7.13 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 8 Plus
67.4%
iPhone 14 Pro Max +31%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 Plus and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2390 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 10 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 8 Plus
403807
iPhone 14 Pro Max +140%
967942
CPU 124988 242019
GPU 147976 407261
Memory 61076 167432
UX 66430 145864
Total score 403807 967942
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 71% 82%
Graphics test 20 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 3419 9802
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16
OS size 6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2691 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 15 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:25 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:56 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 11:09 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 04:25 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 102 hr 156 hr
General battery life
iPhone 8 Plus
27:25 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +68%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 8 Plus
80.1 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max +11%
89 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2022
Release date September 2017 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.94 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

