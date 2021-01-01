Apple iPhone 8 Plus vs iPhone 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.5-inch Apple iPhone 8 Plus (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Plus
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 731 mAh larger battery capacity: 2691 vs 1960 mAh
- Shows 33% longer battery life (81 vs 61 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (258K versus 182K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Better grip in hands – the body is 11 mm narrower
- Weighs 64 grams less
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|401 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|67.4%
|65.6%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|1471:1
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|158.4 mm (6.24 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|202 gramm (7.13 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 8 Plus +29%
925
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 8 Plus +94%
2481
1280
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 8 Plus +41%
258444
182699
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|6 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2691 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:25 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 8 Plus +7%
12:32 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 8 Plus +59%
14:55 hr
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 8 Plus +52%
17:10 hr
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 57 mm
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 Plus from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone 8 Plus +11%
94
Video quality
iPhone 8 Plus +5%
89
Generic camera score
iPhone 8 Plus +13%
96
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2016
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.94 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 8 Plus is definitely a better buy.
