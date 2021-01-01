Apple iPhone 8 vs 11 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 40 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Comes with 1225 mAh larger battery capacity: 3046 vs 1821 mAh
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (544K versus 266K)
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 16.7% more screen real estate
- Shows 30% longer battery life (86 vs 66 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (803 against 634 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|65.4%
|82.1%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.4%
|PWM
|Not detected
|290 Hz
|Response time
|22 ms
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|1373:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
931
iPhone 11 Pro +42%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2187
iPhone 11 Pro +45%
3167
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266589
iPhone 11 Pro +104%
544624
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:54 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +14%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:36 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +46%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
12:24 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +39%
17:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
92
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 1125 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.35 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.
