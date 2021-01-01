Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 8 vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone 8 vs 11 Pro Max

Эпл Айфон 8
Apple iPhone 8
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 78 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Comes with 2148 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 266K)
  • Thinner bezels – 18.3% more screen real estate
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (102 vs 66 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (812 against 634 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 65.4% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 22 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast 1373:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone 8
634 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +28%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone 8
65.4%
iPhone 11 Pro Max +28%
83.7%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 8
931
iPhone 11 Pro Max +41%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 8
2187
iPhone 11 Pro Max +55%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 8
266589
iPhone 11 Pro Max +106%
549189

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +30%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 8
10:36 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +86%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 8
12:24 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +72%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 8
79.4 dB
iPhone 11 Pro Max +8%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2019
Release date September 2017 September 2019
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 1.35 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Apple iPhone 8
2. Apple iPhone 11 and Apple iPhone 8
3. Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 8
4. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Apple iPhone 8
5. Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 8
6. Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
10. Apple iPhone XS Max and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish