Apple iPhone 8 vs 11 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 78 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
- Comes with 2148 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 266K)
- Thinner bezels – 18.3% more screen real estate
- Shows 55% longer battery life (102 vs 66 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 28% higher maximum brightness (812 against 634 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
64
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1242 x 2688 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|65.4%
|83.7%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.6%
|PWM
|Not detected
|245 Hz
|Response time
|22 ms
|4.9 ms
|Contrast
|1373:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|226 gramm (7.97 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|2 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
931
iPhone 11 Pro Max +41%
1317
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2187
iPhone 11 Pro Max +55%
3392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
266589
iPhone 11 Pro Max +106%
549189
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|3969 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:54 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +30%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:36 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +86%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
12:24 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +72%
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
iPhone 11 Pro Max +33%
124
Video quality
90
iPhone 11 Pro Max +13%
102
Generic camera score
92
iPhone 11 Pro Max +27%
117
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 712 USD
|~ 1250 USD
|SAR (head)
|1.35 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
