Apple iPhone 8 vs iPhone 14
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 354K)
- Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate
- Shows 64% longer battery life (37:24 vs 22:48 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (836 against 637 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|86%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.5%
|PWM
|Not detected
|60 Hz
|Response time
|22 ms
|12 ms
|Contrast
|1373:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|148 g (5.22 oz)
|172 g (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|2100 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
|CPU
|121523
|212927
|GPU
|110958
|344469
|Memory
|44570
|130488
|UX
|80000
|132690
|Total score
|354842
|813917
|Max surface temperature
|45.4 °C
|42.4 °C
|Stability
|62%
|82%
|Graphics test
|18 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|3162
|9418
Memory
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|OS size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|08:04 hr
|13:45 hr
|Watching video
|08:37 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|05:24 hr
|Standby
|82 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
