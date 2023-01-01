Apple iPhone 8 vs iPhone 14 VS Apple iPhone 8 Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8 Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Weighs 24 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB

Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 354K)

2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 354K) Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 1821 mAh

Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 1821 mAh Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate Shows 64% longer battery life (37:24 vs 22:48 hours)

Shows 64% longer battery life (37:24 vs 22:48 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)

41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (836 against 637 nits)

Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (836 against 637 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9 PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 86% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.5% PWM Not detected 60 Hz Response time 22 ms 12 ms Contrast 1373:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iPhone 8 637 nits iPhone 14 +31% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 148 g (5.22 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio iPhone 8 65.4% iPhone 14 +31% 86%

Performance Tests of Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Max clock 2100 MHz 3230 MHz CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU GPU clock - 1200 MHz FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) iPhone 8 929 iPhone 14 +87% 1734 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) iPhone 8 2213 iPhone 14 +115% 4750 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 iPhone 8 354842 iPhone 14 +129% 813917 CPU 121523 212927 GPU 110958 344469 Memory 44570 130488 UX 80000 132690 Total score 354842 813917 3DMark Wild Life Performance iPhone 8 3162 iPhone 14 +198% 9418 Max surface temperature 45.4 °C 42.4 °C Stability 62% 82% Graphics test 18 FPS 56 FPS Graphics score 3162 9418 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 2 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 6 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 1821 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 15 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 08:04 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 08:37 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 03:56 hr 05:24 hr Standby 82 hr 122 hr General battery life iPhone 8 22:48 hr iPhone 14 +64% 37:24 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.