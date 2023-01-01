Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone 8 vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 354K)
  • Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate
  • Shows 64% longer battery life (37:24 vs 22:48 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (836 against 637 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 86%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.5%
PWM Not detected 60 Hz
Response time 22 ms 12 ms
Contrast 1373:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone 8
637 nits
iPhone 14 +31%
836 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 148 g (5.22 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 8
65.4%
iPhone 14 +31%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max clock 2100 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 8
929
iPhone 14 +87%
1734
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 8
2213
iPhone 14 +115%
4750
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone 8
354842
iPhone 14 +129%
813917
CPU 121523 212927
GPU 110958 344469
Memory 44570 130488
UX 80000 132690
Total score 354842 813917
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone 8
3162
iPhone 14 +198%
9418
Max surface temperature 45.4 °C 42.4 °C
Stability 62% 82%
Graphics test 18 FPS 56 FPS
Graphics score 3162 9418
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 2 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
OS size 6 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:04 hr 13:45 hr
Watching video 08:37 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 03:56 hr 05:24 hr
Standby 82 hr 122 hr
General battery life
iPhone 8
22:48 hr
iPhone 14 +64%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone 8
93
iPhone 14 +45%
135
Video quality
iPhone 8
90
iPhone 14 +62%
146
Generic camera score
iPhone 8
92
iPhone 14 +45%
133

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
iPhone 8
80.1 dB
iPhone 14 +1%
80.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2022
Release date September 2017 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.35 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

