Apple iPhone 8 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 60 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 92 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Comes with 2502 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 1821 mAh
- 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (963K versus 358K)
- Delivers 177% higher peak brightness (1775 against 640 nits)
- Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
- Shows 101% longer battery life (45:56 vs 22:48 hours)
- Thinner bezels – 22.9% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
57
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|88.3%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|240 Hz
|Response time
|22 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1373:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gold, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2100 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|2 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
937
iPhone 14 Pro Max +102%
1893
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2229
iPhone 14 Pro Max +144%
5431
|CPU
|121523
|242019
|GPU
|110958
|407261
|Memory
|44570
|167432
|UX
|80000
|145864
|Total score
|358728
|963149
|Stability
|62%
|82%
|Graphics test
|19 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|3186
|9796
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.1.1)
|OS size
|6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|08:04 hr
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|08:37 hr
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|03:56 hr
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|82 hr
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
93
iPhone 14 Pro Max +54%
143
Video quality
90
iPhone 14 Pro Max +54%
139
Generic camera score
92
iPhone 14 Pro Max +59%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2022
|Release date
|September 2017
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|1.35 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.36 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2