Apple iPhone 8 vs iPhone 7 Plus

Эпл Айфон 8
VS
Эпл Айфон 7 Плюс
Apple iPhone 8
Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone 8 (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 188K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • 29% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 931 and 719 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • Comes with 1079 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (75 vs 66 hours)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone 8
vs
iPhone 7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 326 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 67.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 22 ms 26.5 ms
Contrast 1373:1 1591:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone 8
637 nits
iPhone 7 Plus +5%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone 8
65.4%
iPhone 7 Plus +4%
67.7%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2100 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock - 900 MHz
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 2 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 8 +29%
931
iPhone 7 Plus
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone 8 +72%
2207
iPhone 7 Plus
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone 8 +40%
264889
iPhone 7 Plus
188594

Software

Operating system iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 6 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 2900 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:15 hr 4:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone 8
11:54 hr
iPhone 7 Plus +15%
13:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone 8 +37%
10:36 hr
iPhone 7 Plus
7:54 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone 8
12:24 hr
iPhone 7 Plus +47%
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone 8
80.1 dB
iPhone 7 Plus +2%
81.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2016
Release date September 2017 September 2016
Launch price ~ 712 USD ~ 850 USD
SAR (head) 1.35 W/kg 1.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.36 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 8. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 7 Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

