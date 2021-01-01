Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by the same chip and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 78 grams less
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Comes with 2148 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 73% longer battery life (102 vs 59 hours)
  • Thinner bezels – 18.3% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 461K)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (812 against 665 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2020)
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 65.4% 83.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.6%
PWM Not detected 245 Hz
Response time 29 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast 2457:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2020)
665 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +22%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone SE (2020)
461887
iPhone 11 Pro Max +19%
549189

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 8.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 60 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:32 hr 1:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +12%
15:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +125%
19:30 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +109%
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date April 2020 September 2019
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.98 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (40%)
6 (60%)
Total votes: 10

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
