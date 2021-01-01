Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 12 mini – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs 12 mini

Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Apple iPhone SE (2020)
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 мини
Apple iPhone 12 mini

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
  • Thinner bezels – 19.7% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • 46% higher pixel density (476 vs 326 PPI)
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (69 vs 59 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Comes with 406 mAh larger battery capacity: 2227 vs 1821 mAh
  • 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 461K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
iPhone SE (2020)
iPhone 12 mini

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 5.4 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 476 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass -
Screen to body ratio 65.4% 85.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 2457:1 -
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2020) +7%
665 nits
iPhone 12 mini
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 135 gramm (4.76 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen to body ratio
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%
iPhone 12 mini +30%
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 12 mini in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone SE (2020)
461887
iPhone 12 mini +28%
588925

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
OS size 8.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 2227 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:32 hr 1:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone SE (2020) +11%
13:39 hr
iPhone 12 mini
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
iPhone 12 mini +42%
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr
iPhone 12 mini +21%
12:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date April 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 500 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.98 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 mini is definitely a better buy.

