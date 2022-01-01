Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 14 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 14

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
  • Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (35:44 vs 23:56 hours)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 563K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (807 against 663 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2020)
vs
iPhone 14

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 29 ms -
Contrast 2457:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone SE (2020)
663 nits
iPhone 14 +22%
807 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 148 gramm (5.22 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%
iPhone 14 +31%
86%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2020) and Apple iPhone 14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A13 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2650 MHz 3230 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A13 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock - 1200 MHz
FLOPS ~736 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2020)
1351
iPhone 14 +30%
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2020)
3455
iPhone 14 +38%
4780
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone SE (2020)
563164
iPhone 14 +42%
800504
CPU 140999 -
GPU 221156 -
Memory 86770 -
UX 113507 -
Total score 563164 800504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
iPhone SE (2020)
6944
iPhone 14 +37%
9519
Stability 68% 82%
Graphics test 41 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 6944 9519
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
OS size 8.4 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 1821 mAh 3279 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:32 hr 1:31 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:36 hr 14:21 hr
Watching video 07:32 hr 14:57 hr
Gaming 03:09 hr 06:04 hr
Standby 86 hr 103 hr
General battery life
iPhone SE (2020)
23:56 hr
iPhone 14 +49%
35:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 September 2022
Release date April 2020 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.98 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.

