Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 14
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Weighs 24 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14
- Comes with 1458 mAh larger battery capacity: 3279 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 20.6% more screen real estate
- Shows 49% longer battery life (35:44 vs 23:56 hours)
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (800K versus 563K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (807 against 663 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
89
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
77
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1170 x 2532 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|86%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|29 ms
|-
|Contrast
|2457:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2650 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1351
iPhone 14 +30%
1754
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3455
iPhone 14 +38%
4780
|CPU
|140999
|-
|GPU
|221156
|-
|Memory
|86770
|-
|UX
|113507
|-
|Total score
|563164
|800504
|Stability
|68%
|82%
|Graphics test
|41 FPS
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|6944
|9519
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.02)
|OS size
|8.4 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|3279 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:32 hr
|1:31 hr
|Web browsing
|09:36 hr
|14:21 hr
|Watching video
|07:32 hr
|14:57 hr
|Gaming
|03:09 hr
|06:04 hr
|Standby
|86 hr
|103 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2022
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.98 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.
