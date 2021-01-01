Apple iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 7 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2020) (with Apple A13 Bionic) that was released on April 15, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (462K versus 188K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
- The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Comes with 1079 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Shows 27% longer battery life (75 vs 59 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|67.7%
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|29 ms
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|2457:1
|1591:1
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2650 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2020) +87%
1341
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2020) +165%
3397
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone SE (2020) +145%
462587
188594
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|8.4 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|1821 mAh
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:32 hr
|4:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone SE (2020) +1%
13:39 hr
13:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone SE (2020) +14%
8:56 hr
7:54 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
iPhone 7 Plus +79%
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone SE (2020) +14%
103
Video quality
iPhone SE (2020) +17%
98
Generic camera score
iPhone SE (2020) +15%
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2016
|Release date
|April 2020
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 850 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.98 W/kg
|1.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
