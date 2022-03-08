Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 11 Pro

Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 609K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1318 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1028 mAh larger battery capacity: 3046 vs 2018 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 16.7% more screen real estate
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (86 vs 62 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (801 against 601 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2022)
601 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +33%
801 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone SE (2022)
65.4%
iPhone 11 Pro +26%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone SE (2022) +19%
724557
iPhone 11 Pro
609922
CPU 197658 161025
GPU 298378 259620
Memory 105062 82902
UX 128775 110973
Total score 724557 609922
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 76%
Graphics test - 44 FPS
Graphics score - 7459
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM - 15.4

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2018 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:42 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone SE (2022)
12:50 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +5%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone SE (2022)
9:55 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +59%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone SE (2022)
12:40 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +37%
17:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (50%)
3 (50%)
Total votes: 6

