Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 11 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (724K versus 609K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Weighs 44 grams less
- 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1713 and 1318 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
- Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 1028 mAh larger battery capacity: 3046 vs 2018 mAh
- Thinner bezels – 16.7% more screen real estate
- Shows 39% longer battery life (86 vs 62 hours)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (801 against 601 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|82.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.4%
|PWM
|-
|290 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3223 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +30%
1713
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +47%
4628
3155
|CPU
|197658
|161025
|GPU
|298378
|259620
|Memory
|105062
|82902
|UX
|128775
|110973
|Total score
|724557
|609922
|Stability
|-
|76%
|Graphics test
|-
|44 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|7459
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|-
|15.4
Battery
|Capacity
|2018 mAh
|3046 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:50 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +5%
13:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:55 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +59%
15:14 hr
Talk (3G)
12:40 hr
iPhone 11 Pro +37%
17:01 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|-
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|-
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2019
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone SE (2022). But if the display, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11 Pro.
