Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 11 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 11 Про Макс
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 635K)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.5 mm narrower
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Weighs 82 grams less
  • 30% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1718 and 1318 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
  • Comes with 1951 mAh larger battery capacity: 3969 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.3% more screen real estate
  • Shows 43% longer battery life (36:48 vs 25:41 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 22% higher peak brightness (785 against 642 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 11 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1242 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 83.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.6%
PWM - 245 Hz
Response time 38 ms 4.9 ms
Contrast 1655:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
iPhone 11 Pro Max +22%
785 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone SE (2022) +12%
711422
iPhone 11 Pro Max
635028
CPU 189244 152251
GPU 269834 259958
Memory 129820 105767
UX 127582 117748
Total score 711422 635028
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 72% 79%
Graphics test 49 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 8266 7462
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2018 mAh 3969 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:55 hr 11:56 hr
Watching video 08:38 hr 16:42 hr
Gaming 03:26 hr 07:08 hr
Standby 93 hr 124 hr
General battery life
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr
iPhone 11 Pro Max +43%
36:48 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone SE (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (51.3%)
19 (48.7%)
Total votes: 39

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone XR or SE (2022)
2. Apple iPhone 11 or SE (2022)
3. Apple iPhone 13 mini or SE (2022)
4. Apple iPhone 8 or SE (2022)
5. Google Pixel 4a or Apple iPhone SE (2022)
6. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max or iPhone 11 Pro Max
7. Apple iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 Pro Max
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro or Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 11 Pro Max

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish