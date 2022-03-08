Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 12 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 12 Про Макс
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 82 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1724 and 1591 points
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
  • Comes with 1669 mAh larger battery capacity: 3687 vs 2018 mAh
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 22% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Shows 38% longer battery life (35:25 vs 25:41 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (814 against 603 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 12 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 87.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.4%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time 38 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1655:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
iPhone SE (2022)
603 nits
iPhone 12 Pro Max +35%
814 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 197658 185620
GPU 298378 285974
Memory 105062 111321
UX 128775 135642
Total score 729009 717693
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 75%
Graphics test - 47 FPS
Graphics score - 7865
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM - 15.4
OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2018 mAh 3687 mAh
Charge power 20 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:55 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 08:38 hr 14:25 hr
Gaming 03:26 hr 07:11 hr
Standby 93 hr 122 hr
General battery life
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr
iPhone 12 Pro Max +38%
35:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.7 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 65 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone SE (2022) +6%
85.9 dB
iPhone 12 Pro Max
81.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 October 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

Promotion
