Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by the same chip and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower
- Weighs 96 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Comes with 2334 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 2018 mAh
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 22% more screen real estate
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 70% longer battery life (43:44 vs 25:41 hours)
- Delivers 73% higher maximum brightness (1046 against 603 nits)
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|38 ms
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|1655:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3223 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|1200 MHz
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1724
1740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4608
4691
|CPU
|197658
|213823
|GPU
|298378
|317561
|Memory
|105062
|126792
|UX
|128775
|136444
|Total score
|729009
|792227
|Stability
|-
|81%
|Graphics test
|-
|57 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|9552
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.4)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
|ROM
|-
|15.4
|OS size
|12 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2018 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|09:55 hr
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|08:38 hr
|20:14 hr
|Gaming
|03:26 hr
|07:42 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|140 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (30.8%)
9 (69.2%)
Total votes: 13