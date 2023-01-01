Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 14 Plus VS Apple iPhone SE (2022) Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by the same chip and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022) Fingerprint scanner

Better grip in hands – the body is 10.8 mm narrower Weighs 59 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Comes with 2307 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 2018 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD OLED Size 4.7 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9 PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 99.7% PWM - 59 Hz Response time 38 ms 5 ms Contrast 1655:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits iPhone 14 Plus +23% 791 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 144 g (5.08 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Red Black, Blue, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio iPhone SE (2022) 65.4% iPhone 14 Plus +34% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.2) OS size 12 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 2018 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 20 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:18 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:55 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 08:38 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 03:26 hr 06:12 hr Standby 93 hr 146 hr General battery life iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr iPhone 14 Plus +60% 41:09 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * Yes Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness iPhone SE (2022) +8% 85.9 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2022 September 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.