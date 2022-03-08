Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 14 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.3 mm narrower
- Weighs 96 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
- Comes with 2305 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 2018 mAh
- Delivers 174% higher peak brightness (1757 against 642 nits)
- Thinner bezels – 22.9% more screen real estate
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has a 2 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 79% longer battery life (45:56 vs 25:41 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 711K)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|4.7 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|88.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|38 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|1655:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|3223 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|-
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1718
1879
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4587
iPhone 14 Pro Max +17%
5386
|CPU
|189244
|242019
|GPU
|269834
|407261
|Memory
|129820
|167432
|UX
|127582
|145864
|Total score
|711422
|953305
|Stability
|72%
|82%
|Graphics test
|49 FPS
|58 FPS
|Graphics score
|8266
|9802
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2018 mAh
|4323 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|1:52 hr
|Web browsing
|09:55 hr
|15:02 hr
|Watching video
|08:38 hr
|21:10 hr
|Gaming
|03:26 hr
|07:12 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|156 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
128
iPhone 14 Pro Max +12%
143
Video quality
109
iPhone 14 Pro Max +28%
139
Generic camera score
118
iPhone 14 Pro Max +24%
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
