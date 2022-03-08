Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 14 Pro Max

Эпл Айфон SE (2022)
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
Apple iPhone SE (2022)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 96 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Comes with 2305 mAh larger battery capacity: 4323 vs 2018 mAh
  • Delivers 174% higher peak brightness (1757 against 642 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 22.9% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has a 2 inches larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 79% longer battery life (45:56 vs 25:41 hours)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 34% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (953K versus 711K)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 4.7 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time 38 ms 1 ms
Contrast 1655:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +174%
1757 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 3223 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1200 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone SE (2022)
711422
iPhone 14 Pro Max +34%
953305
CPU 189244 242019
GPU 269834 407261
Memory 129820 167432
UX 127582 145864
Total score 711422 953305
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 72% 82%
Graphics test 49 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 8266 9802
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2018 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 20 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:18 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:55 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 08:38 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 03:26 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 93 hr 156 hr
General battery life
iPhone SE (2022)
25:41 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +79%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 September 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
