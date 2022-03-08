Apple iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 7 Plus
Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 67 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 310K)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Supports 20W fast charging
- The phone is 5-years and 7-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
- Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 882 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 2018 mAh
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|4.7 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|65.4%
|67.7%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|38 ms
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|1655:1
|1591:1
Design and build
|Height
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Red
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|3223 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|- 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|1200 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +136%
1718
727
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone SE (2022) +254%
4587
1296
|CPU
|189244
|94245
|GPU
|269834
|95401
|Memory
|129820
|48493
|UX
|127582
|72324
|Total score
|711422
|310302
|Stability
|72%
|67%
|Graphics test
|49 FPS
|15 FPS
|Graphics score
|8266
|2645
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7)
|OS size
|12 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2018 mAh
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|20 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|No (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:18 hr
|4:01 hr
|Web browsing
|09:55 hr
|08:41 hr
|Watching video
|08:38 hr
|07:34 hr
|Gaming
|03:26 hr
|04:42 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|97 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2320
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone SE (2022) +42%
128
Video quality
iPhone SE (2022) +30%
109
Generic camera score
iPhone SE (2022) +34%
118
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|-
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2016
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2016
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
15 (93.8%)
1 (6.3%)
Total votes: 16