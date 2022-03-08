Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone 7 Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 4.7-inch Apple iPhone SE (2022) (with Apple A15 Bionic) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 67 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (711K versus 310K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • The phone is 5-years and 7-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.6 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 882 mAh larger battery capacity: 2900 vs 2018 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 23% higher pixel density (401 vs 326 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone SE (2022)
vs
iPhone 7 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 4.7 inches 5.5 inches
Resolution 750 x 1334 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
PPI 326 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 625 nits 625 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 65.4% 67.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 38 ms 26.5 ms
Contrast 1655:1 1591:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone SE (2022)
642 nits
iPhone 7 Plus +6%
680 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 144 gramm (5.08 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone SE (2022) and Apple iPhone 7 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A15 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 3223 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche		 - 2 cores at 1.05 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 1200 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS - ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
iPhone SE (2022) +129%
711422
iPhone 7 Plus
310302
CPU 189244 94245
GPU 269834 95401
Memory 129820 48493
UX 127582 72324
Total score 711422 310302
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 72% 67%
Graphics test 49 FPS 15 FPS
Graphics score 8266 2645
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.7)
OS size 12 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2018 mAh 2900 mAh
Charge power 20 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes No (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:18 hr 4:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:55 hr 08:41 hr
Watching video 08:38 hr 07:34 hr
Gaming 03:26 hr 04:42 hr
Standby 93 hr 97 hr
General battery life
iPhone SE (2022) +4%
25:41 hr
iPhone 7 Plus
24:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2022) from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2320 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type - No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone SE (2022) +6%
85.9 dB
iPhone 7 Plus
81.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2016
Release date March 2022 September 2016
SAR (head) - 1.24 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (93.8%)
1 (6.3%)
Total votes: 16

