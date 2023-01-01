Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 14 Plus VS Apple iPhone X Apple iPhone 14 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower Weighs 29 grams less Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus Shows 82% longer battery life (41:09 vs 22:33 hours)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 5.8 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 458 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 625 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 87.4% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.3% 99.7% PWM 240 Hz 59 Hz Response time 2.2 ms 5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) iPhone X 606 nits iPhone 14 Plus +32% 799 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 174 g (6.14 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Silver, Gray Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner No No Screen-to-body ratio iPhone X 82.9% iPhone 14 Plus +5% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 3 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type NVMe NVMe Memory card No No

Software Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) OS size 5.3 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 2716 mAh 4325 mAh Charge power 18 W 20 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 07:08 hr 13:47 hr Watching video 09:17 hr 17:29 hr Gaming 04:04 hr 06:12 hr Standby 84 hr 146 hr General battery life iPhone X 22:33 hr iPhone 14 Plus +82% 41:09 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Digital Flash Quad LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3472 x 2063 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9 Focal length 32 mm 23 mm Sensor type BSI CMOS - Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality iPhone X 101 iPhone 14 Plus +34% 135 Video quality iPhone X 89 iPhone 14 Plus +64% 146 Generic camera score iPhone X 97 iPhone 14 Plus +37% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type No - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 16 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness iPhone X +7% 85.3 dB iPhone 14 Plus 79.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2017 September 2022 Release date November 2017 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.