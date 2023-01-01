Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 14 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.2 mm narrower
- Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Plus
- Shows 82% longer battery life (41:09 vs 22:33 hours)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (794K versus 376K)
- Comes with 1609 mAh larger battery capacity: 4325 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 32% higher peak brightness (799 against 606 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 5-years and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A15 Bionic
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|800 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.7%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|59 Hz
|Response time
|2.2 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|2390 MHz
|3230 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|-
|1200 MHz
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
928
iPhone 14 Plus +84%
1708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2498
iPhone 14 Plus +82%
4537
|CPU
|124881
|197630
|GPU
|115568
|331488
|Memory
|60636
|134708
|UX
|79405
|134652
|Total score
|376756
|794381
|Max surface temperature
|45.7 °C
|44 °C
|Stability
|62%
|75%
|Graphics test
|21 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|3536
|9492
Memory
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|OS size
|5.3 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh
|4325 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
|Web browsing
|07:08 hr
|13:47 hr
|Watching video
|09:17 hr
|17:29 hr
|Gaming
|04:04 hr
|06:12 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|146 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3472 x 2063
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
iPhone 14 Plus +34%
135
Video quality
89
iPhone 14 Plus +64%
146
Generic camera score
97
iPhone 14 Plus +37%
133
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2022
|Release date
|November 2017
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.87 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.97 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Plus is definitely a better buy.
