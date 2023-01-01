Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 15 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 15 Plus, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 73 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- Weighs 27 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.9 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Plus
- Comes with 1614 mAh larger battery capacity: 4330 vs 2716 mAh
- Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A16 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 5.1% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
40
60*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
45
78*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
61
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|5.8 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|1290 x 2796 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|625 nits
|2000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|88%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|240 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.2 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|174 g (6.14 oz)
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max clock
|2390 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A11 GPU
|Apple A16 GPU
|GPU shading units
|192
|640
|GPU clock
|1066 MHz
|1398 MHz
|FLOPS
|~409.3 GFLOPS
|~1789.4 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
941
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2530
|CPU
|122434
|-
|GPU
|100806
|-
|Memory
|57691
|-
|UX
|83809
|-
|Total score
|367154
|-
|Max surface temperature
|45.7 °C
|-
|Stability
|63%
|-
|Graphics test
|21 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|3526
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|3 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|iOS 17
|OS size
|5.3 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh
|4330 mAh
|Max charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|07:08 hr
|-
|Watching video
|09:17 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:04 hr
|-
|Standby
|84 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4032 x 3024
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3472 x 2063
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
101
Video quality
89
Generic camera score
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2023
|Release date
|November 2017
|September 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.87 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.97 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Plus is definitely a better buy.
