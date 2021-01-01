Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone X vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 7

Эпл Айфон X
VS
Эпл Айфон 7
Apple iPhone X
Apple iPhone 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Has a 1.1 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 756 mAh larger battery capacity: 2716 vs 1960 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 17.3% more screen real estate
  • 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (319K versus 188K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 21% longer battery life (74 vs 61 hours)
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone X
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 5.8 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1125 x 2436 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 458 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 65.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 100%
PWM 240 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.2 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Max. Brightness
iPhone X +3%
682 nits
iPhone 7
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 174 gramm (6.14 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner No Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone X +26%
82.9%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone X and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A11 Bionic Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2390 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Apple GPU PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock - 900 MHz
FLOPS ~325 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 256 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X +29%
936
iPhone 7
725
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X +85%
2395
iPhone 7
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone X +69%
319347
iPhone 7
188599

Software

Operating system iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size 5.3 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2716 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 18 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (7.5 W) Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
iPhone X
9:26 hr
iPhone 7 +24%
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone X +32%
12:07 hr
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X +69%
19:03 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Quad LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3472 x 2063 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
iPhone X +19%
101
iPhone 7
85
Video quality
iPhone X +5%
89
iPhone 7
85
Generic camera score
iPhone X +14%
97
iPhone 7
85

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type No No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
iPhone X +3%
85.3 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2017 September 2016
Release date November 2017 September 2016
Launch price ~ 1000 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.87 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.97 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S10
2. Apple iPhone X vs iPhone XR
3. Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 11 Pro
4. Apple iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus
5. Apple iPhone X vs Xiaomi Mi 10
6. Apple iPhone 7 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Apple iPhone 7 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Apple iPhone 7 vs SE (2020)
9. Apple iPhone 7 vs iPhone 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish