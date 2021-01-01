Apple iPhone X vs iPhone 7 Plus
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 5.8-inch Apple iPhone X (with Apple A11 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2017, against the Apple iPhone 7 Plus, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (312K versus 188K)
- Thinner bezels – 15.2% more screen real estate
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 401 PPI)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7 Plus
- Fingerprint scanner
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|5.8 inches
|5.5 inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|458 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.9%
|67.7%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|240 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.2 ms
|26.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1591:1
Design and build
|Height
|143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|174 gramm (6.14 oz)
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2390 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 0 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|-
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~325 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone X +29%
926
719
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
iPhone X +83%
2352
1284
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
iPhone X +66%
312953
188594
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|5.3 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh
|2900 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|4:01 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
9:26 hr
iPhone 7 Plus +44%
13:31 hr
Watching videos (Player)
iPhone X +60%
12:07 hr
7:54 hr
Talk (3G)
iPhone X +6%
19:03 hr
18:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 56 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 Plus from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3472 x 2063
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
iPhone X +12%
101
Video quality
iPhone X +6%
89
Generic camera score
iPhone X +10%
97
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2017
|September 2016
|Release date
|November 2017
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 1000 USD
|~ 850 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.87 W/kg
|1.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.97 W/kg
|1 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.
