Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1410 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 2942 mAh
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 700 nits)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79%
|87.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1920:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|3 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2252
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
335527
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
61622
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 15
|OS size
|11.1 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|2942 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|-
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Quad LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|No
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2021
|Release date
|October 2018
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 1375 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1