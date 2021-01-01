Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XR vs iPhone 13 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone 13 Pro Max

Эпл Айфон XR
VS
Эпл Айфон 13 Про Макс
Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 37 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1410 mAh larger battery capacity: 4352 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 40% higher pixel density (458 vs 326 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (1012 against 700 nits)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Thinner bezels – 8.4% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XR
vs
iPhone 13 Pro Max

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 79% 87.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1920:1 -
Max. Brightness
iPhone XR
700 nits
iPhone 13 Pro Max +45%
1012 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 194 gramm (6.84 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XR
79%
iPhone 13 Pro Max +11%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic
Max. clock 2490 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.2 GHz: Avalanche
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 Bionic GPU Apple GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~560 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4) iOS 15
OS size 11.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2942 mAh 4352 mAh
Charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr -

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Quad LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2021
Release date October 2018 September 2021
Launch price ~ 812 USD ~ 1375 USD
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

