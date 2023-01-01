Home > Smartphone comparison > iPhone XR vs iPhone 15 Plus – which one to choose?

Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone 15 Plus

54 out of 100
Apple iPhone XR
VS
71 out of 100
Apple iPhone 15 Plus
Apple iPhone XR
Apple iPhone 15 Plus

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 15 Plus, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 61 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 15 Plus
  • Comes with 1388 mAh larger battery capacity: 4330 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 41% higher pixel density (460 vs 326 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Evaluation of Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 15 Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
iPhone XR
vs
iPhone 15 Plus

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 828 x 1792 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 326 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 625 nits 2000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 79% 88%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 32.8 ms -
Contrast 1920:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
iPhone XR
643 nits
iPhone 15 Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 150.9 mm (5.94 inches) 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 194 g (6.84 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP67 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner No No
Screen-to-body ratio
iPhone XR
79%
iPhone 15 Plus +11%
88%

Performance

Tests of Apple iPhone XR and Apple iPhone 15 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
Max clock 2490 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 6 (2 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Apple A12 GPU Apple A16 GPU
GPU shading units 256 640
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1398 MHz
FLOPS ~576 GFLOPS ~1789.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 142806 -
GPU 178961 -
Memory 79246 -
UX 104785 -
Total score 507808 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 42.6 °C -
Stability 69% -
Graphics test 31 FPS -
Graphics score 5208 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type NVMe NVMe
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5) iOS 17
OS size 11.1 GB -

Battery

Capacity 2942 mAh 4330 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi (10 W) Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:16 hr -
Watching video 12:45 hr -
Gaming 05:10 hr -
Standby 123 hr -
General battery life
iPhone XR
33:02 hr
iPhone 15 Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Quad LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 1 (12 MP) 2 (48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 7 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3088 x 2316 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/1.9
Focal length 32 mm 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type No USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2018 September 2023
Release date October 2018 September 2023
SAR (head) 0.99 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger - Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 15 Plus is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max or Apple iPhone 15 Plus
2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro or Apple iPhone 15 Plus
3. Apple iPhone 14 Plus or Apple iPhone 15 Plus
4. Apple iPhone 15 Pro or Apple iPhone 15 Plus
5. Apple iPhone 15 or Apple iPhone 15 Plus
6. Apple iPhone 13 mini or Apple iPhone XR
7. Apple iPhone 13 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
8. Apple iPhone 13 or Apple iPhone XR
9. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Apple iPhone XR
10. Apple iPhone SE (2022) or Apple iPhone XR
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский