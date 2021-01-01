Apple iPhone XR vs iPhone 7
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Apple iPhone XR (with Apple A12 Bionic) that was released on September 12, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 182K)
- Has a 1.4 inches larger screen size
- Comes with 982 mAh larger battery capacity: 2942 vs 1960 mAh
- Shows 28% longer battery life (78 vs 61 hours)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Thinner bezels – 13.4% more screen real estate
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Fingerprint scanner
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 56 grams less
Review
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|828 x 1792 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|326 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79%
|65.6%
|RGB color space
|100%
|100%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|1920:1
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP67
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|No
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2490 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|6 (2 + 4)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|NVMe
|NVMe
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|OS size
|11.1 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2942 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|1 (12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|7 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3088 x 2316
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|32 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|No
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
|- Charging
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2018
|September 2016
|Release date
|October 2018
|September 2016
|Launch price
|~ 812 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.
